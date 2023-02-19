Whitfield County 4-H had 42 fourth- and fifth-graders compete in the Rome District Project Achievement at Georgia Highlands College on Feb. 11.
Georgia 4-H Project Achievement empowers young people with skills for a lifetime. Students choose a project area of interest, research the topic and write and make a presentation. 4-H’ers develop leadership, creativity, public speaking, record keeping and other skills.
Whitfield County 4-H had more than 60% place in the top three of their respective categories. Other counties included Catoosa, Walker, Murray, Heard, Floyd, Chattooga, Bartow, Polk and Gordon. There were more than 400 participants.
This event was grant funded by North Georgia Electric Membership Corp. Operation Round-Up.
