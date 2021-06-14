Whitfield County 4-Hers recently competed in the virtual Cloverleaf District Project Achievement Contest.
There were more than 212 fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade competitors from Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Murray, Paulding, Rockdale, Spalding, Upson, Walker and Whitfield counties
The following Whitfield County 4-Hers placed in their competitions:
• First place: Veyda Jones, Horses
• First place: Kendall Kopcsak, Clothing & Textile
• First place: Isabel Perez, Historical Places
• First place: Jose Luis Perez, Historical People
• First place: Cash Pippen, Herpetology
• First place: Aiden Robinson, International
• First place: Allison Rodriquez, Historical People
• First place: Jovi Stahl, Food Safety
• First place: Allison Torres, General Recreation
• First place: Kaylie Webb, Dog Care
• Second place: Emma Barnes, Robotics
• Second place: Sadie Guess, Performing Arts
• Second place: Marvin Nunez, Workforce Preparation
• Second place: Corbin Perry, Sports
• Second Place: Larkin Woods, Wildlife
• Third place: Catherine Embry, Crafts
