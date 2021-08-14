Whitfield County 4-H'ers excel at State 4-H Congress

Georgia 4-H hosted the annual State 4-H Congress, a week-long competition and celebration in Atlanta on July 20-23. This year represented the 78th annual State Congress, as last year was canceled due to COVID-19 and replaced with a virtual competition and announcement of winners.
During the 2021 State Congress, almost 250 youth competed at the state level of Georgia 4-H’s Project Achievement contest. The event also honored state special event winners, scholarship winners, Leadership in Action winners and donors. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the Georgia 4-H youth for their project work, leadership and service.
Youth competing in the state-level Senior Project Achievement presented 10- to 12-minute presentations in their project areas. Participants also conducted an interview with judges to discuss their yearlong project and review their portfolio. Overall, one individual in each of the 50 project categories was selected as the winner and received Master 4-H’er status during the announcement of winners on July 21.
Competing for Whitfield County were Emily Nunez and Zoe Zhou. Zhou competed in the Performing Arts: Piano category and finished third. Nunez competed in Public Speaking and earned an Honorable Mention.
Annually, almost 79,000 youth participate in Georgia 4-H Project Achievement and develop skills in leadership, public speaking, record keeping, creativity and other life skills. The success of these events is a result of efforts that have been invested and skills that have been sharpened in 4-H youth for years. The growth of these young people is the direct result of positive mentorships with local Extension faculty, staff and volunteers and the support of the local community, parents, teachers and mentors.
Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 190,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices and 4-H facilities.
For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact your local Whitfield Extension office at (706) 278-8207.
