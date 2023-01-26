Haley Cunningham, a dispatcher with Whitfield County 911, died after a traffic accident Wednesday morning on I-75.
“She had been a valued member on our team and will be missed,” said the agency in a post on Facebook.
David Metcalf, Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency director, said Cunningham had been with 911 since June 2020.
According to a Georgia State Patrol public information officer, at approximately 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, a silver Kia Forte driven by Cunningham, 28, of Calhoun, was traveling north on I-75 near mile marker 318.
“Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction,” the public information officer said in a statement. “Cunningham’s vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer in the center lane, ejecting Ms. Cunningham. The tractor trailer then traveled off the east edge of the interstate, while overturning. A flat-bed tractor trailer then struck Ms. Cunningham in the right travel lane. Ms. Cunningham succumbed to her injuries on scene.”
The driver and passenger of the overturned tractor trailer were take to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
