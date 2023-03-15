The Whitfield County 911 Center is excited to announce the launch of Prepared Live in the dispatch center. Developed by Prepared, the software enables the 911 dispatch center to livestream and receive multimedia and locations from mobile callers in real time. This addition to the technology suite will significantly improve the ability to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies in the community.
“We wanted a different way for the citizens to talk to 911 and this way we can communicate real-time information that we can share with responders,” said 911/Emergency Management Agency Director David Metcalf. “This is the next generation of 911, and I always want to stay in front of that curve.”
Participation in video-chat is voluntary, and consent of the caller is required. If the caller consents, a livestream link will be sent via text from the dispatcher, enabling the person to activate live video upon a click.
It is important to note the video call function does not provide Whitfield County 911 with access to the contents or settings of the caller’s phone.
This launch follows 20 weeks of preparation and training to ensure the dispatchers and support team are able to properly utilize the software. Working side-by-side with Prepared’s customer success team, the 911 Center has created and adopted policies to ensure Prepared Live is used effectively in various scenarios.
Prepared, led co-founders Mike Chime, Dylan Gleicher and Neal Soni, is a mission-driven organization with a passion for improving public safety. In creating an app to help mitigate school emergencies, the team discovered valuable data is lost in existing 911 processes and set out to address the problem by inventing Prepared Live. Since public launch in October 2021 the product has helped protect more than 40 million people in 48 states.
To learn more about Prepared and Prepared Live, visit Prepared911.com.
