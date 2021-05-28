After more than a decade as county administrator for Whitfield County, Mark Gibson will be leaving to become chief operations officer for Whitfield County Schools later this summer.
“The Board of Commissioners would like to thank Mr. Gibson for his 10-plus years of service to our board and more importantly his service to the whole Whitfield County community,” commission Chairman Jevin Jensen said. “We genuinely wish him the very best in his new endeavor and are pleased he will still be helping our community and its kids to prosper."
Jensen said the county will look internally and externally in its search for a new county administrator.
“The candidate will need to be a proven leader that can help take Whitfield County to the next level, be a change agent to drive our strategic objectives forward to successful completion, and most importantly always put the citizens of Whitfield County first," Jensen said.
In his new position, Gibson will oversee facilities, nutrition, project management and public safety for the school system, duties performed by assistant superintendent Mike Ewton, who was appointed the next superintendent after Judy Gilreath’s announced retirement which is effective at the end of June.
“I appreciate the board members, both past and present, giving me this opportunity to excel both professionally and personally,” Gibson said. “It’s been a great experience. The county’s been great to me; I have no complaints about anything or anybody.”
He considers the expansion of the recreation department among the accomplishments he’s most proud of, including the Miracle Field, Westside Park, revamp of Edwards Park and the upcoming Riverbend Park and Rocky Face Ridge Park.
He also cited the updated communications system for 911 and public safety, economic success including the Carbondale Business Park, courthouse renovations and two additional fire stations, equipment and personnel that dropped the county’s ISO rating to a 3.
“I’m proud of what we’ve done here the past 10 years,” Gibson said, “and wish nothing but the best for the employees and my coworkers. I leave here on great terms with the board members and employees; it’s just a family decision on my part, some life changes, my father passing away this past year, some additional responsibilities I have to my family. It’s just a good opportunity that presented itself to me. For the sake of my family, it’s just the best decision for me.”
