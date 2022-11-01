Whitfield County officials aren’t looking to cut services when the county takes over operations of the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center on Jan. 1, said County Administrator Robert Sivick.
“Resources for the senior center will not diminish,” he said. “If anything, they will increase.”
Sivick spoke Tuesday to about 60 people at the senior center.
For some 40 years the city of Dalton and Whitfield County have jointly funded the senior center on Cappes Street in Dalton and the city has operated it. But when the two governments renegotiated the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) agreement this summer, they agreed the county will operate and solely fund the senior center.
The LOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county that funds local government operations. Under Georgia law, local governments must renegotiate how they split revenues from the LOST every 10 years.
Sivick said traditionally cities provide “hard” services such as fire, police and streets, while counties provide “soft” services such as services for senior citizens. He said officials from the two governments believed the senior center fit better with the county and that the county might be better able to get state and federal funding as well as private grants to augment local funding for the senior center.
Sivick said those who use the senior center should not notice any changes when the county takes over. He said the staff will remain the same except for Director Rosie Mosteller, who is retiring in December.
“I am retiring,” Mosteller said. “The No. 1 question I get is ‘Is the county running you off?’” she said. “I have to tell you no.”
Mosteller said she told city officials in January, months before the county agreed to take over the senior center, that she would retire before the end of the year.
“I’ve been here 38 years,” she said. “That’s a long run.”
Sivick said the county is interviewing candidates for senior center director and should name someone to the post in a couple of weeks.
“Once that person is in place we are going to reach out to all of you and to our community resources,” he said,
“We’d like to bring the Whitfield County Health Department in to provide health monitoring, health services,” he said. “We would like to bring in the University of Georgia Extension Service. They have folks who provide nutrition services and things like that. For the meals program, we are going to seek funding from the federal Senior Nutrition Program.”
Sivick said as part of the agreement for the county to take over operations of the senior center, some $500,000 in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding earmarked for repairs at the senior center will be transferred to the county. He said he and officials from the county buildings department had walked through the senior center and identified some issues that need to be addressed, such as leaks in the roof and changes to the restrooms to make them easier for people with mobility issues to use.
In response to a question from an audience member, county officials said it will not be necessary to close the senior center while that work is done, but it may be necessary to close portions of the building.
Sivick and Whitfield County Transit Service Director Diane Franklin said they will be looking at ways to improve transportation to the building, particularly for events held at night.
“If I’m being a little vague, it’s because a lot of the details will be worked out by the new director after we have someone in place,” Sivick said.
While some audience members expressed concern about the possibility of changes, several said they appreciate Sivick taking the time to speak with them.
“He pretty well answered all of our questions,” said Chuck Hankins. “I feel pretty comfortable about what’s going on.”
