People don't want to just look at a dog or a cat before adopting it, said Whitfield County Animal Shelter Director Diane Franklin.
"They want to interact with it," she said. "We encourage them to visit with an animal several times before they make a decision. We don't want them to rush into anything."
Franklin said the new building going up at the animal shelter at 156 Gillespie Drive will have a "bonding room" where people can visit with an animal, away from the noise and distractions of other dogs and cats.
"It will give them a nice, calm area where they can interact with an animal," she said.
County officials say they expect to receive the modular building in the next couple of weeks and to install it on a concrete pad that has been laid at the site.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the building is about 1,800 square feet. After the building is in place, Jensen said the goal is to finish the plumbing, electrical and heating and air conditioning work by the end of August.
"This will just leave the interior finishing work, which will take four to six additional weeks," he said. "The plan is to design an adoption-friendly, fun interior that is welcoming to human parents and their potential new furry family members, too."
The expansion is being funded with $200,000 from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
In February, the Atlanta Humane Society agreed to provide up to $30,000 for the shelter to buy stainless steel kennel cages. Franklin said those will be placed in its existing building, which will be turned into a holding area.
"It will be for animals that are awaiting transport to be adopted and for animals that come in and are completely up-to-date on their vaccinations to keep them away from the stray population," she said.
The exact number of cages that will be placed in the building will depend on how much room is left after they move other functions into the new building. Franklin said she hopes to get at least 20 cages in there.
The shelter will move its offices and exam room into the new building which will host the "bonding room."
Humane Society of Northwest Georgia Executive Director Jonathan Shatz said he is excited about the changes at the shelter.
"Anything they can do to expand the number of animals they have or can help them care for them better is a positive," he said.
