The Whitfield County Animal Shelter is offering a $20 spay and neuter service.
To qualify, you must provide proof of Whitfield County residency, a photo ID and $20 cash. No more than one animal per household. The shelter is at 156 Gillespie Drive in Dalton and is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Contact Whitney Weaver at (706) 278-2018 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
County law requires dog and cat owners to have their pets spayed or neutered if they are six months old or older or to obtain a breeder's license from the state Department of Agriculture. Animals are also exempt from the spay/neuter requirement if the owner provides a letter from a veterinarian saying the animal has a medical condition that will not allow the surgery.
