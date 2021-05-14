Whitfield County Animal Shelter receives $10,000 grant from Petco Love

The Whitfield County Animal Shelter is receiving a $10,000 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support its lifesaving work for animals in the county.
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, it has empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, it has helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like the animal shelter, nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Whitfield County and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we also launched the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
Reduced cost spaying and neutering is the answer to reduce pet overpopulation in Whitfield County, said Diane Franklin, director of the Whitfield County Animal Shelter.
“The support from Petco Love enables our citizens to take advantage of discounted pet sterilizations and reduce our unwanted pet population so fewer animals enter into the shelter,” Franklin said. “This grant will also provide healthier companion animals for our pet owners.”
To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.
