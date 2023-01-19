On Tuesday, 11 rescue puppies from the Whitfield County Animal Shelter took flight to meet new families in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
After weeks of hard work, Animal Shelter employees Whitney Weaver, Charles Dallas, Craig Trollinger and Director Diane Franklin were able to finally meet at the Dalton Airport with the two pilots who would take the puppies to the new homes.
“We contacted a rescue that we work with in Philadelphia and told them we had some animals that were in need. Originally, we had planned to transport them by van in late January, but in working with our receiving partner we arranged Pilots to the Rescue,” said Franklin. “The majority of these puppies have been arranged for forever placement.”
Pilots to the Rescue (PTTR) is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven, "public benefit" aviation organization. Its mission is to carry domestic, endangered animals and people at risk. With the trip, Mike Martins and Sebastian Rodriguez completed their fourth rescue flight just this year.
“We do this to give dogs a second chance at life,” said Rodriguez.
“We were extremely happy to work with PTTR and finally get to meet the pilots in person. They communicated with us the entire time, all the way to their landing in PA,” said Weaver. “And all the puppies transported today have been vaccinated, spayed and neutered, and microchipped.”
Sixty-six animals have been surrendered to the Animal Shelter since Jan. 1.
“We are always trying to get in touch with shelters to take in rescues that have been brought to us,” said Franklin. “But we want to reiterate, having to transport is not the answer — spay and neuter is the answer.”
The Whitfield County Animal Shelter is offering $20 spay and neuter services for cats and dogs. To schedule an appointment please call the shelter at (706) 278–2018. For more information on Pilots to the Rescue, visit pilotstotherescue.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.