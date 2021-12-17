Whitfield County applies for state grant to help expand sewer

The year 2022 could see the start of "the largest expansion of sewer in the unincorporated county in our history," said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen.
The Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday to apply for a sewer infrastructure grant from Georgia’s State Fiscal Recovery Grant Fund to extend sewer along Cleveland Highway, Carbondale Road, Command Drive, Connector 3, Crider Road and Tibbs Bridge Road to Riverbend Road. Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
This would be in addition to the sewer expansion that is being funded by the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST): $4.9 million for sewer expansion to the Carbondale interchange, the Connector 3 interchange and north along Cleveland Highway to about Frontier Trail to encourage economic development in those areas.
The total cost of the new sewer projects is estimated to be $15.422 million, of which $7.005 million would be covered by the grant. Of the remainder, $7.005 million would come from the $20.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding the county is receiving, $1.401 million would be in-kind services from Dalton Utilities and the rest would be in-kind administrative services by the county.
"We plan to use SPLOST funds, ARP money and state money so we can do more," said Jensen. "It's a three-way multiplier."
Jensen said extending sewer along these roads can help the county attract businesses such as hotels and restaurants and make it easier for developers to build subdivisions and create the housing the county needs.
"We've seen what can happen in Cohutta, where they recently expanded sewer, and three or four new businesses and restaurants have popped up," he said. "We should hear in the next 30 to 60 days whether we have received the grant."
Dalton Utilities will be a partner in all of the county's sewer expansion plans.
"Dalton Utilities is excited to join the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners in expanding sewer service to new areas in Whitfield County," said Dalton Utilities CEO Tom Bundros.
Jensen said the grant would help the county expand sewer to several areas that have been targeted for several years.
For instance, the plans for grant-funded sewer on Cleveland Highway would help "complete a loop" around Varnell where there is already some sewer.
And the Crider Road line would help connect two schools and a county park to sewer.
"Crider Road is on the Westside," he said. "If you go down Mill Creek Road towards The Farm. About a half mile before The Farm, if you hang a right, that's Crider Road. "
That sewer line would pass by Westside Elementary School and Westside Middle School and extend down to Westside Park, making it possible to connect all of them to sewer.
"We are very interested in attaching on to the sewer expansion at Westside Elementary and Westside Middle," said Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Mike Ewton. "The existing, highly-regulated sewage treatment systems at both schools are aging and extremely expensive to maintain and operate in order to remain in compliance. We currently pay permit fees to the state, in addition to a contractor who specializes in sewage treatment systems like the ones at these two schools."
Ewton did not specify how much it costs the school system each year to operate the sewage treatment systems at those schools.
