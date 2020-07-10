Whitfield County Assessors Office closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

The Whitfield County Assessors Office, in the ground floor of the county courthouse, is closed until July 17 after an employee in that office tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
"The office was immediately closed upon notification and was professionally cleaned and disinfected at that time as well," said County Administrator Mark Gibson. "The person who tested positive is medically quarantined and the other staff are tele-working and essentially quarantined as well. There are 21 total staff members."
Staff will be working regular hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to answer questions about assessments. Those with questions can call the office at (706) 275-7410 or visit www.whitfieldassessor.com.
"If you would like to file an appeal of your 2020 assessment, you can file it at our website or by mailing a letter to the Whitfield County Board of Assessors, 205 N. Selvidge St., Suite B, Dalton, GA 30720," the county said in a press release. "The last day to appeal is July 27."
"To the best of our knowledge, the employees exposed are limited to that office," said Gibson. "Also, to the best of our knowledge, all individuals walking into the courthouse have their temperature taken."
"The Assessors Office is located on the very bottom floor of the old portion of the courthouse, which is off the beaten path, and some may not even be aware it’s there," Gibson said. "Nevertheless, guidelines will and are being followed and will continue to be so as to protect the employees, public, and, as much as possible, remain productive with regard to our service to the taxpayers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.