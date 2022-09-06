The Whitfield County Board of Assessors voted unanimously Tuesday at a called meeting to hold all existing property assessments at their 2021 level.
Preliminary assessments released earlier this year showed the assessed value of residential properties rose an average of 22% this year in Whitfield County. Commercial and industrial assessments rose an average of 15%. The assessments are set by the county Board of Assessors. Members of that board are appointed by the county Board of Commissioners but the assessors are independent of the county and have to follow rules and regulations set by the state.
The vote followed presentations from representatives of the city of Dalton, Dalton Public Schools, Whitfield County and Whitfield County Schools who said those entities intend to hold their property tax rates at levels that will be revenue neutral. They said that holding the assessments at 2021 levels will allow the assessors to set a final digest more quickly and allow them to move on setting their tax rates.
Dalton City Council member Annalee Sams said officials from those four bodies also plan to work with the county's representatives to the Georgia legislature to adjust the various homestead exemptions they offer to shield homeowners from the effects of inflation and increasing assessments. A homestead exemption exempts a portion of a person’s legal primary residence from property taxes. Those exemptions were created in the mid-1990s and the early part of this century, and Sams said the amounts exempted and the income limits for some of those exemptions may need to be adjusted upward to take into account the impact of inflation.
