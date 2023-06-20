The Whitfield County Board of Assessors mailed annual property assessment notices to around 47,000 real estate parcels and personal property accounts on Friday, June 16. Taxpayers should expect assessment notices to arrive in the mail throughout the week.
Residential taxpayers with a homestead exemption on their property will receive a one-time property tax relief grant, signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp. The property tax relief grant amended the state’s 2023 budget to include a refund of $950 million in property taxes back to property owners. Homesteaded property owners will receive the tax relief grant in the form of an $18,000 reduction of their property’s assessed valuation when tax bills are mailed out in the fall. Taxpayers who qualify do not need to do anything to receive this credit. For more information on if your property qualifies, check out the insert mailed alongside your assessment notice.
To appeal an assessment, taxpayers can file online by visiting the appeals page at www.whitfieldassessor.com/appeals. Taxpayers can also file an appeal by mail. Send written appeals to P.O. Box 769, Dalton, GA 30722. Taxpayers can also file an appeal by visiting the Tax Assessor’s office at 201 S. Hamilton St., third floor. Any other questions, please call (706) 275-7410.
The final day to appeal is Aug. 1.
