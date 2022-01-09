Whitfield County Board of Assessors encouraging personal property account holders to submit returns online

The Whitfield County Assessors Office has mailed annual personal property return forms. Business owners, boat owners and airplane owners who have not received their annual return form should receive it in the coming days. These forms must be completed and returned by Friday, April 1, 2022.
The Whitfield County Board of Assessors strongly encourages personal property account holders to file returns using the Personal Property e-Returns program at www.whitfieldassessor.com. You can access the e-Returns portal from the quick links menu on the left side of the home page. A video tutorial, which takes new users through step-by-step instructions, is available on the right side of the home page.
If you have any questions about returns or need help submitting a return online, please call (706) 275-7410. You can also file your return by utilizing the return envelope that was included with your mailed form.
