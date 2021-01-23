Whitfield County Board of Assessors office moves

The Whitfield County Board of Assessors office has moved out of the courthouse and is now at 303 W. Waugh St., across from Dalton City Hall.
There may be some temporary closures as the office settles into its new space throughout the next week. Normal office hours resume next week: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"As we continue to practice U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage taxpayers to visit our website, www.whitfieldassessor.com, to look up property record information and other important information," according to the office.
For the first time ever, personal property taxpayers can submit yearly returns through the new Personal Property E-Returns portal. Go to the website and click on the "Personal Property E-Returns" link, found on the quick links menu, to be redirected to the E-Returns portal.
New users need to create a username to access the portal. At registration, taxpayers must enter the seven-digit account number found on their personal property return, which was mailed last week, along with other relevant information to set up their account in the E-Returns portal. Once a username is registered, the taxpayer will be taken through a step-by-step process to review, update and submit their return. A tutorial video on filing a return will be posted to the website and Facebook page. As always, returns are due April 1.
If you have any questions, call (706) 275-7410 or click on the "contact us" tab at www.whitfieldas sessor.com.
