Whitfield County Board of Commissioners requires face masks in county buildings

Most visitors to and employees in Whitfield County government buildings will now have to wear face masks to combat the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Members of the county Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 on Monday to approve a resolution mandating that masks be worn in county facilities, and in county vehicles occupied by more than one person, and recommending that residents wear masks in all public places. Commissioner Greg Jones voted against the measure, and Chairman Lynn Laughter typically votes only in the event of a tie.
Gov. Brian Kemp has placed the state under an emergency executive order until Aug. 11 to fight the spread of the virus. Kemp has urged citizens to wear masks in public, including during a visit to Dalton two weeks ago, but has not mandated it, saying he prefers to rely on personal responsibility.
"The governor's executive order says that local governments cannot impose restrictions more lenient than his or more stringent," said Laughter in explaining why the county cannot impose a county-wide mandate. But she said the county can require masks inside its buildings. The city of Dalton announced last week that it is requiring masks inside city buildings.
Whitfield County had 1,840 cumulative, confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Out of 159 counties in Georgia, Whitfield County had the eleventh most cumulative cases. Gwinnett County had the most cumulative cases (11,691) followed by Fulton County (11,080) and DeKalb County (8,618). Whitfield County has 15 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 84 total hospitalizations.
"The CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends that people maintain a distance of 6 feet and wear masks when they cannot (maintain that distance)," Dr. Lee Connor, an infectious disease specialist at Hamilton Medical Center, told the commissioners. He noted that U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams accompanied Kemp to Dalton to stress the importance of wearing masks.
"It's the responsible thing to do," said Commissioner Roger Crossen. "But when I am out in public I see so many people who aren't wearing masks. We need to do what we can do."
Jones had the other commissioners clarify that by "facilities" the resolution means county buildings and not outdoor areas at county parks. But he still voted against the measure.
"I think it should be your choice," he said.
The resolution exempts children ages 8 and under from the requirement. It says county employees in their own work space don't have to wear a mask as long as they are more than 6 feet from others. It says county employees and contractors who have a health condition that could be aggravated by wearing a mask should consult the county Human Resources Department about complying with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. And it says members of the public visiting county buildings may not have to wear a mask if it "aggravates a recognized health condition."
