Following the lead of the Dalton City Council, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners tabled a rezoning request for a proposed development that would be partially in the city and partially in the unincorporated part of Whitfield County.
The commissioners voted 4-0 to table a request by Bryan Spence to rezone to zero lot line residential from high-density residential and rural residential 2.849 acres on Sheridan Avenue to develop up to 21 small-lot, single-family homes. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
The City Council tabled that request last week.
Only one of the three tracts that make up the planned development is in the city. The other two are in the county. The only access to the site is from the parcel inside the city.
Whitfield County Planner Ethan Calhoun, who handles zoning for both the county and the city, told City Council members that when staff looked at the request they believed the best way to handle it was for the two county parcels to be annexed into the city or the parcel in the city to be de-annexed.
But Calhoun said annexing the two parcels in the county would cause an adjacent property to become an island of unincorporated property inside the city, “making that option unviable.”
While the city does not typically de-annex property, council members agreed that might be the best way for this project to go forward. They tabled the motion and asked staff to see if the developer would request the parcel in the city to be de-annexed. They agreed that the unique circumstances of this situation would not set a precedent that would allow others to request their property to be de-annexed.
Jensen said the commissioners will wait to see what Spence does before bringing the rezoning request back for a vote.
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to approve:
• A request by Leonard Cochran Jr. to rezone to neighborhood commercial from rural residential .49 acres at 1117 Beaverdale Road N.E. in Dalton to open an antique store.
• A request by Billy Spence to rezone to medium-density, single-family residential from low-density, single-family residential 2.418 acres on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Dycus Road in Dalton to develop up to five single-family and duplex dwellings.
• A request by Jose Reyes Garcilazo to rezone to rural residential from heavy manufacturing 1.52 acres at 308 Shady Drive in Dalton to build a single-family home.
• An $88,403 contract with Crown Service Contractors of Flowery Branch to remodel the kitchens in six fire stations.
• An agreement of up to $150,000 with Axias of Atlanta to perform building condition surveys of county buildings to identify and prioritize capital projects such as roof and heating and air conditioning replacements during the next 10-15 years as well as to determine space needs for staff and the public.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve:
• A request by Hardnett+Peck to rezone to general agriculture with a special use permit for an event center from estate residential 38.2 acres on Dug Gap Mountain Road in Dalton for a retreat center that would provide leadership training and professional development.
• A request by Jeffrey Williams to rezone to general commercial from suburban agriculture 2.92 acres on Carbondale Road in Dalton to serve as the terminal for a waste disposal company.
Commissioner John Thomas recused himself from those votes because Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty, which he is co-owner of, brokered the sale of the land for both of those projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.