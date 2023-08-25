On Monday, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will consider a minimum of a full rollback of the current millage (property tax) rate to 6.1 mills at a special called meeting.
If approved, this will mark the fourth year in a row that county commissioners have lowered the tax rate.
One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The current county maintenance and operations (M&O) millage rate is 7.3 mills. For reference, the millage rate in 2018 was 9.31.
The commissioners are confident a lower rate will not impact county services and will help the residents of Whitfield County fight inflation. With rising property assessments, this reduction will help citizens keep more of their hard-earned money. The commissioners’ commitment to fiscal discipline and the county departments’ efficient operations helped make this reduction a reality.
Additionally, the commissioners will consider a first-ever elimination of one of the special tax districts, further reducing the tax burden on citizens.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said in a statement, “My proposal to the commissioners is to eliminate the Jointly Funded Special Tax District, which had a 2022 millage rate (of) .397. This includes the senior center, library and JDA (Joint Development Authority).
“Through negotiations with the city of Dalton last year, the county took full ownership of the senior center this year and increased the county’s funding to the library via the general M&O budget. Finally, the county’s portion of the JDA is now funded via its PILOT (payments in lieu of taxes) and bond fees it receives directly.
“It has been a lot of work to get here over the last two years, but we can now completely eliminate this tax on the citizens. There is also a fund balance from this tax district of $315,094 that we can ultimately transfer to our general fund, which I will recommend we invest in additional paving in the county.”
The special called meeting will be in the courthouse commissioners meeting room, 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton, at 6 p.m. For the meeting agenda, please visit www.whitfieldcountyga.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.