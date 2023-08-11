The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the county courthouse. The meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
At the meeting, the commissioners are scheduled to vote on an intergovernmental agreement with Whitfield County Schools and the city of Varnell that would allow a tax allocation district (TAD) to help fund high-end commercial development at Patterson Farms. The school board and the Varnell City Council have approved the agreement. A similar vote died for lack of a second at a commissioners meeting last year.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the agreement that will be voted on Monday differs from the one that failed last year in several ways.
• The county portion of funding is to be utilized for only new recreational facilities that are generally accessible to the public, including access for any Whitfield County citizen.
• Recreational facilities are defined as items such as walking trails, gardens, fountains and performing arts areas such as music amphitheaters.
• The county engineer has the right to review the designs and bids for recreational facilities.
• The agreement sets a $2.5 million target for recreation improvements to be paid over 10 years, but it could be less.
The residential portion of Patterson Farms, a development on Cleveland Highway in the south end of Varnell, had a grand opening last year, but developers have said funding from a TAD is necessary to create the high-end commercial part of the project. The site of Patterson Farms was a former horse ranch and was mostly an empty field before development started.
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
Jensen noted that all revenue from this agreement must be collected from properties within Varnell’s TAD area.
“Using any taxpayer money from the unincorporated county for any TAD project is illegal,” he said. “TAD accounts are subject to independent audits. Even during the TAD 10-year period, the county expects to receive millions in new revenue from the TAD area to the general fund that can be spent on roads and any other county-wide improvements.”
In 2014, Varnell voters gave the City Council there the power to create TADs, and the council designated the site of Patterson Farms a TAD two years ago. Under Georgia law, the county government and local school systems can sign on to agreements in city TADs if they believe it is in the public interest.
Voters in 2014 gave the Dalton City Council the authority to create TADs. The City Council has created four: the downtown business district, the Hammond Creek area around the north bypass and Pleasant Grove Drive, the area around Dalton Mall and the West Walnut Avenue/Market Street area. The county participates in Dalton’s TADs around the Dalton Mall and the downtown business district, which were created in 2018, and Hammond Creek, which was created in 2020.
But voters have twice voted against giving the county commissioners the power to create TADs in unincorporated parts of the county.
The commissioners are also scheduled to appoint county members of a citizens advisory committee that will help determine projects to be funded by a proposed 2024 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Each commissioner will appoint two members to the advisory committee from their district with the board as a whole appointing an alternate. Dalton has three appointees and an alternate. Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell have one appointee.
The cities have already made most of their appointments.
The members appointed so far:
• Dalton — businessman Zab Mendez, businessman Jim Waskin, former City Council member Denise Wood. The City Council members have not yet approved their alternate.
• Cohutta — Mayor Ron Shinnick.
• Tunnel Hill — Maurice Moody, a lifelong resident of the city and retired Whitfield County firefighter.
• Varnell — businessman Paul Wilson, who served on the 2019 citizens advisory committee that helped devise the plan for the 2020 SPLOST. “That was a good process,” Wilson said. “We gathered a lot of information, had some good discussions and debates.”
The county commissioners have said they want to place a SPLOST referendum on the ballot in 2024. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county that can pay for capital projects.
The SPLOST approved by voters in 2020 expires at the end of October 2024. It has funded among other projects the creation of Riverbend Park and Rocky Face Ridge Park, Whitfield County Fire Station 12, two soccer fields at Heritage Point Park, renovation of Dalton’s John Davis Recreation Center and road paving across the county and Dalton.
“It has been nice to drive around and see all of the changes, all of the facilities, funded by that SPLOST,” said Wilson.
The new committee like its predecessor will be purely an advisory body, and its recommendations won’t be binding. But local officials adopted the recommendations from the 2019 committee with only minor changes when putting together the 2020 SPLOST.
While no firm decision has been made, the commissioners have said they are looking at a four-year SPLOST.
