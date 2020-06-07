Whitfield County Board of Commissioners to meet Monday

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meets Monday at 6 p.m. at the Edwards Park Community Center, 115 Edwards Park.
Whitfield County is currently under a public health state of emergency as the community responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. In keeping with guidelines on public gatherings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Brian Kemp's executive orders, the meeting is open to the public with social distancing measures in effect. Attendees will be seated with 6 feet of spacing between them. Seating for the meeting is limited to 25 people.
Due to reduced seating capacity, the meeting will also be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.