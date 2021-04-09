Whitfield County Board of Commissioners to meet Tuesday instead of Monday

Same place, different day.
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Stage 123 in downtown Dalton, where it has been meeting since January. Typically, commissioners meet on the second Monday of the month.
"Stage 123 was booked on Monday," said board Chairman Jevin Jensen."Someone else had already reserved it. Everybody has been so complimentary since we started meeting there, saying 'I can here you now' and 'We can watch you on Facebook later.' We didn't want to take a step back by moving to the courthouse or to (the community center at) Edwards Park. So we changed the day."
Jensen said meeting at Stage 123, which is owned by Rock Bridge Community Church, remains a temporary situation.
Commissioners had been meeting at Edwards Park because their meeting chamber in county offices on the fifth floor of the Wells Fargo building in downtown Dalton isn't large enough to accommodate the public and meet the social distancing guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the spread of COVID-19. But audience members often complained about the poor acoustics and sight lines there.
Jensen said commissioners hope to be in a permanent meeting place by this fall. He declined to say where that is.
Commissioners are scheduled to appoint a director for the Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday. At their March meeting, commissioners named David Metcalf, the deputy director of the Whitfield County 911 Center, as the sole finalist. Claude Craig, the previous Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency director, retired on Jan. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.