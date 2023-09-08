The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on funding repairs to historic Prater’s Mill.
The board meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the Whitfield County courthouse. The meeting will be livestreamed on Whitfield County’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Whitfield County has received $100,000 in Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds (LATCF) that are part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The board is scheduled to allocate these funds, which can be used for almost any general government expenditure, to the repair/renovation of Prater’s Mill.
Whitfield County Administrator Robert Sivick said the foundation of the mill, which was built in 1855, is washing away.
“Last year, county administration recommended and (commissioners) budgeted $50,000 for repair of the mill building,” Sivick said in an email. “As of today, we expended $13,710 installing gutters on the mill building and designing and constructing an underground drainage system. This was carried out to move rain and floodwater away from the mill’s foundation.
“The cost was low because our habit is to complete construction work in-house utilizing expertise and labor provided by the county’s engineering, public works and buildings and grounds departments. The efforts made this year stopped further degradation of the mill’s foundation. However, in the interest of safety and to minimize risk of further damage to the mill building, it is and will remain closed to the public until further notice.”
Sivick said Whitfield County plans to rebuild the mill’s foundation next year.
“It is likely that work will be contracted out due to its complexity, particularly with regard to environmental and engineering issues created by adjacent Coahulla Creek,” he said. “Regardless, the work must be completed to save the mill and is part of the county’s efforts to preserve the historic site.”
The commissioners are also scheduled to:
• Apply for a 2023 Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods (RCN) Grant.
“The purpose of the RCN is to reconnect communities and neighborhoods by removing, retrofitting or mitigating transportation facilities such as roads, highways and rail lines that create barriers to community members for accessing daily needs such as work, school, recreation and food,” according to the meeting agenda packet. “If awarded, the grant will fund planning studies and community engagement for a reconnection project in the Cohutta community.”
The maximum amount the grant could be is $2 million.
• Request $138,177 from the federal Transit Trust Fund Program. The money would be used to buy three new transit buses to replace aging buses. Any remaining money would be used to buy fuel for the transit fleet.
• Approve $57,428 for repairs to the parking deck across the street from the courthouse.
• Approve an additional $28,045.10 for a project that is placing Whitfield County deed records online. In 2021, the commissioners approved using $500,000 in ARPA funds for the project. The project is in its last stage and the cost is expected to exceed $500,000. The Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority gave Whitfield County $103,929 toward the project, making the estimated net cost to Whitfield County $424,116.10.
• Approve $16,283 for emergency repairs to a system that makes sure that lighting and other systems at the jail continue to work if there is an electricity outage.
“The specific part that is not functioning correctly is a computer/electronic switch system designed to automatically turn the generator on in case of a loss in power,” according to the meeting agenda packet. “This system has failed, and the only backup system involves manually accessing the system, instead of using the designed automatic switch system.”
