Whitfield County Board of Education approves fiscal year 2022 budget

The Whitfield County Board of Education approved a fiscal year 2022 budget with $125.9 million in estimated general fund revenues and approximately $127.2 million in general fund expenditures.
The projected general fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2022, which concludes June 30, 2022, is $31.4 million, while the projected beginning general fund balance at the beginning of fiscal year 2022 (July 1 of this year) is $33.2 million.
The projected general fund balance at the start of fiscal year 2022 is "just an estimate, (as) there are a lot of" financial transactions yet to be finalized for the remainder of the current fiscal year, said Kelly Coon, chief financial officer for Whitfield County Schools. The projected general fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2022 of $31.4 million is roughly "25% of our operating budget, about three months of operating costs" for the school system.
Coon anticipates Whitfield County Schools will receive about 72% of its general fund revenue from the state in fiscal year 2022, with roughly 28% derived from local sources. She also expects zero percent growth in the tax digest, but that information won't be available until at least mid-July.
The fiscal year 2022 budget includes 9.5 new certified instruction positions, a pair of special education paraprofessionals and a technology security administrator, among other additions, she said. Roughly two-thirds of the general fund budget is devoted to "direct instruction," and 87% of expenditures are for salaries and benefits, with the remaining 13% tabbed for operations.
The school system should exhaust the $2.7 million it received from the initial federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act by June 30, Coon said. Whitfield County Schools has used those funds for custodial services, teacher laptops, docking stations and licenses, and a portion of the online high school curriculum.
Coon anticipates spending $11.5 million from the second CARES Act by Aug. 15, 2022, and those funds have been earmarked for 14 new school buses, network upgrades, instructional iPads, Ecovasive treatments, commercial dehumidifiers and ViewSonic digital whiteboards, among other purchases.
Replacing buses is pivotal, as the school system's fleet of more than 170 buses currently averages an age of 14.5 years, according to Mike Ewton, assistant superintendent for operations and student services. The average mileage of those buses is 165,000 miles, and the average cost to add a bus to the fleet is $100,000.
The Ecovasive treatment, which Whitfield County Schools utilized throughout the 2020-21 academic year, is "one more layer" to protect students and staff from COVID-19, according to Ewton, who will take over as superintendent July 1. The product is endorsed by the Georgia School Boards Association's risk management group, and it was used by several school systems in the state this past school year, including Dalton Public Schools.
Ewton was initially "very skeptical" of the Ecovasive treatment, but when it gained the approval of Joe Yarbrough, president of the Dalton-based Carpet and Rug Institute, and his chemists, "I became convinced," Ewton said. "The polymer sits on surfaces with 'molecular swords''' that can rupture the coronavirus.
The fiscal year 2022 budget includes roughly $15.5 million in capital expenditures, such as $9.5 million for roof and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) replacements at Southeast Whitfield High School, Coon said. "We continue meeting monthly to talk about the ever-changing list of needs and repairs in our district."
Whitfield County Schools received $26 million from the federal American Rescue Plan, but how those funds will be allocated — and when they'll be spent — has yet to be determined, Coon said. All funds from the CARES Acts and the American Rescue Plan must be spent by fiscal year 2024.
