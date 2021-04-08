Whitfield County Board of Education approves several contracts, purchases

File/Daily Citizen-News

Mike Ewton, left, Whitfield County Schools' assistant superintendent for operations and student services, and Kenneth Harless, chief architect for the new North Whitfield Middle School for Dalton's KRH Architects, discuss the construction of the school in the school's main lobby. The new middle school, scheduled to begin hosting students at the start of the 2021-22 academic year, is "on track to finish within the next two weeks," Ewton said Monday during a Whitfield County Board of Education meeting.