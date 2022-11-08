The Whitfield County Board of Education voted to hold the school system's tax rate steady Monday night. But forecasts call for that rate to bring in slightly less money than the rate did in 2021, a situation that board members and school officials said baffles them.
The board members voted 5-0 to hold the property tax rate at 18.756 mills, the 11th year in a row school board members have voted to set it at that rate.
That tax rate is expected to bring in $29.619 million in revenue, down about $23,000 from 2021.
Board Chairman Bill Worley noted that representatives from the city of Dalton, Dalton Public Schools, Whitfield County and Whitfield County Schools came together earlier this year and asked the tax assessor's office to hold property values at 2021 levels and not implement the 2022 property reassessments in which many owners saw their property values increase by 15% or more.
"Out of those four, we are the only ones who suffered a loss," Worley said. "Everyone else saw a gain, a small gain but a gain."
Even with the freeze on existing property values, the city of Dalton, Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County saw their tax digest increase by about 2% to 3% because of new construction. Whitfield County Schools saw its tax digest shrink slightly.
"We don't know why," said Superintendent Mike Ewton. "We don't understand it."
Ewton said school officials will be meeting with members of the tax assessor's office and county officials to try to figure out what happened.
Worley said even though the school system will see less revenue, board members thought "it was the right thing to do" to keep the tax rate steady because of the uncertain economic times facing county residents.
