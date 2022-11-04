The Whitfield County Board of Education is set to vote Monday on whether to hold the school system’s property tax rate steady at 18.756 mills. That would mark the 11th year in a row the board has adopted that tax rate. The meeting is open to the public.
“This will result in a budget shortfall compared to last year, but we believe it is better to dip into reserves than to raise the millage rate,” said Superintendent Mike Ewton.
He did not specify how large the shortfall would be.
The school board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. in Dalton.
The board members are scheduled to hold first readings of changes to or to rescind board policies on public participation in board meetings, equal opportunity employment, non-resident students, student dress code, student health services, student alcohol use, student drug use and student tobacco use.
The board members will also receive reports from staff on construction projects, finances, graduation rates, groundskeeping, operations and teaching and learning.
The board is expected to hold an executive session, closed to the media and to the public, at 5:30 p.m. in the same location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.