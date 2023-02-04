The Whitfield County Board of Education will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. in Dalton.
The board members are scheduled to approve purchase orders over $25,000 and review board policies on interscholastic activities, gender equity in sports and student assignments to schools. They will also recognize former school board member Richard Farmer and school resource officer Richard Knox.
They will also hear reports from the superintendent and department heads, as well as a financial report.
The board members will hold a work session at the same location at 5:30 p.m. The board members are scheduled to review agenda items and adopt the agenda for the meeting.
