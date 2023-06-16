The Whitfield County Board of Education is expected to approve the county school system’s fiscal year 2024 budget when the board meets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton.
Fiscal year 2024 starts on July 1.
Whitfield County Schools officials earlier this month unveiled a proposed fiscal year 2024 general fund budget that calls for $145.582 million in spending, up from $129.91 million in fiscal year 2023.
Chief Financial Officer Kelly Coon said several factors are driving the spending increase, including higher employer premiums for healthcare.
“As a result of the State Health Benefit Plan (SHBP) health insurance employer cost increase, the general fund (GF) was impacted by a projected $7.9 million for FY24 (fiscal year 2024),” she said.
The general fund increase for certified employees (such as teachers and principals) is reimbursed to the school system through state education funding revenue. For classified employees (most other employees), the first of three incremental increases will cost the school system approximately $400,000 for fiscal year 2024. The state revenue stream does not provide for health insurance costs associated with classified employees. Other programs such as federal grants and school nutrition are anticipating a significant budget impact as a result of the increases in employer healthcare coverage.
The general fund budget will absorb $4.2 million in spending that has been covered by federal COVID-19 relief funding, which has ended. That includes funding for custodial services and mental health services.
Instructional staff will receive a $2,000 raise, and many will qualify for “step” increases, which are based on the number of years they have been teaching in the school system. The system will add several positions, including three new paraprofessionals and three new assistant high school soccer coaches.
According to a budget presentation, salaries and benefits account for 87% of projected spending. By function, instruction accounts for 67.54% of spending.
