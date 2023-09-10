The Whitfield County Board of Education will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. in Dalton.
The board members are scheduled to consider contracts for renovations at Antioch Elementary School, roof repair at Beaverdale Elementary School, ceiling repairs at Coahulla Creek High School, roof replacement and heating and air conditioning renovation at Cohutta Elementary School and gym floor refinishing at multiple schools.
The board members are also expected to hear a financial report, a report from the superintendent and reports from departments.
The board members will hold a work session at the same location at 5:30 p.m. The board members are scheduled to review agenda items and adopt the agenda for the 6:30 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.