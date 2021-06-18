featured
Whitfield County Board of Health honors the late Bruce Broadrick
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Charles Elsberry, beloved father and grandfather, age 80, of Dalton, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 in the company of his family at his residence. He was preceded in death by his wife; Phyllis Elsberry, parents, William Henry Elsberry, Sr. and Stella Gladstone, brother and sister-in-law…
Mildred Lucille Smith, age 66, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second person to be charged with vehicular homicide for fatal Murray County crash, according to DA
- Area Arrests for June 12/13
- Chatsworth woman charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI (less safe)
- DA won't file charges against Whitfield sheriff's deputy involved in deadly crash
- Area Arrests for June 15
- Area Arrests for June 16
- One person dead, two airlifted to Chattanooga hospital after two-vehicle crash in Murray County
- 'Out of the blue': North Murray High's Petty now bound for UTC football, set to reunite with teammate Tidwell
- All-Area Player of the Year: College-committed before seeing the high school field, Northwest's Fisher dazzles and dominates on the mound in varsity baseball debut season
- One horse killed, second has to be put down after being struck by a vehicle in Rocky Face
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.