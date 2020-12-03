Whitfield County budget proposal not finalized yet; public hearings scheduled

The proposed 2021 Whitfield County budget that is on the county website calls for $54.6 million in general fund spending, an increase of some 10% over the $49.4 million budgeted for this year. But county officials insist that is not the budget the Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on at its Monday, Dec. 14, meeting.
"That's a wish list from the department heads and constitutional officers," said Commissioner Greg Jones.
County Administrator Mark Gibson said that what is on the website (www.whitfieldcountyga.com) is "not the final budget recommendation or presentation for potential passage. In other words, the board is still in the process of trimming budgets and determining what will be represented for passage."
Gibson said a budget proposal will be ready before a budget hearing scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday. That hearing is slated to be held online. It will be live-streamed via www.whitfieldcountyga.com and also at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637. A copy of the proposed budget is said to be available in the commissioners' office, 201 S. Hamilton St., fifth floor, for public inspection.
A second hearing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. that will also be live-streamed. The adoption of the budget is expected during that meeting following the hearing.
Commissioner Barry Robbins said county staff members are looking at those requests and he expects the budget proposal that will be presented at the budget hearing scheduled for Monday will be "substantially" less than what is on the website.
Robbins said he didn't have any specific areas where he thought cuts should be made.
Jones said the only spending increase he'd like to see is enough to cover the 3% across-the-board pay increase for county employees that commissioners approved in July. That's projected to cost some $760,000 in 2021.
"I'm just one vote, but that would be my preference," he said.
Most departments and offices would see spending increases if the proposed budget posted to the website was approved. One of the larger increases would be for the sheriff's office. The jail and court services spending would rise to $9.8 million from $8.8 million budgeted for this year.
"Personnel is our largest cost. It probably is for any business," said Capt. Wesley Lynch, who oversees the jail. "We've had some salary updates because of seniority, education and other issues. That's going to have an impact on the budget. The other thing is that because the county (offices are) expanding to more locations, court services has requested more security to serve those different locations."
In addition, those personnel costs would also be driven up by the 3% pay increase approved by commissioners earlier this year.
