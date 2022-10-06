On Sunday, Sept. 4, Chattooga County was hit with catastrophic flooding that affected residences and businesses across the county.
Before the Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency could even be requested to help, they already had CERT (the Community Emergency Response Team) volunteers asking where were they needed.
Later in the week that phone call came — Whitfield County CERT was requested to come in to help with traffic management at the feeding sites. Within an hour or so the team had five volunteers ready to assist Friday afternoon to Monday evening in addition to emergency managers from Whitfield County EMA (Emergency Management Agency), Catoosa County EMA and volunteers from Chattooga, Murray, Floyd and Bartow counties.
Thank you to Sandy Clayborne, Jim McDonald, Sherry Pressley, Jay Ryan and David Senters for your time and representation of what Whitfield County does well, looking out for our neighbors, said Whitfield County Emergency Management Coordinator Christina Byrd.
“In true CERT fashion, members went above and beyond,” Byrd said. “One volunteer was able to borrow traffic cones from their employer to help with the route through the site parking lots. Another was able to solicit a donation from a local company of a combination deodorizer and disinfectant to be taken over for the residents' homes that had water in them.
“Thank you to The Recreation Group for donating the cleaner and Accurate Mechanical and Piping Co. for the borrowed truck to deliver it in. Your generosity is appreciated!”
