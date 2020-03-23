Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Officials with Whitfield County and its four cities meet today at noon to consider a resolution that would limit all voluntary social gatherings and restrict restaurants from having dine-in services due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Exact details of the resolution were not included on a meeting agenda the City of Dalton provided.
The public is not allowed at the meeting due to health concerns. The public can watch it on several livestreams including Dalton's Facebook and Twitter pages; and on Whitfield County's website (www.whitfieldcountyga.com by clicking on the Commission Meeting Live Stream link) or at livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637.
Whitfield County has already declared a state of emergency. The resolution being considered would do the same for Cohutta, Dalton, Tunnel Hill and Varnell.
The resolution also deals with nursing and retirement homes and relaxes rules on selling take-home alcohol.
There have been two cases of COVID-19 in Whitfield County reported to the state health department. Statewide there have been 620 cases and 25 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the state health department.
