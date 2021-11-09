Whitfield County commissioners add residency requirement for alcohol license

If there's a question or complaint about a business with an alcoholic beverage license violating state or Whitfield County alcohol laws, county officials need to be able to reach the business, said county Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen.
On Monday, the commissioners voted 4-0 to require people applying for a county alcohol beverage license to be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident and a resident of Whitfield County for at least 30 days, but the requirement to be a resident of Whitfield County can be waived if the applicant appoints someone who is a resident of the county to be responsible for matters related to the license. Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
Chair restaurants and grocery stores with out-of-county ownership do appoint local residents to represent them for alcoholic beverage licenses.
"They do that as a matter of policy," Jensen said. "I guess because they are required to in so many other cities and counties. But that wasn't a requirement here."
Jensen said apart from chain stores he isn't aware of any out-of-county business owners with an alcoholic beverage license.
"But I do believe some have applied and they haven't gotten a license for some other reason," he said. "But we realized that somebody from Alabama or Tennessee or some other place could get a license and we might not have any way to reach them if there was a violation of state or county alcoholic beverage laws. We didn't think that was a good situation, and this (law) will change that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.