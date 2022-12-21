The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 Monday to approve a $53.093 million 2023 budget. The budget anticipates no property tax increase.
Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
"We do forecast a rise in revenues based on an increase in new homes added to the digest," Jensen said. "We have seen more building permits issued in the last year."
The budget is up $600,000 from projected spending in 2022.
"We missed our 2022 budget by a little over 2% due to inflation," said Jensen. "I am satisfied with this because no one expected 2022 inflation of over 7% and we also had higher revenues, so there will be a surplus for 2022."
The budget includes $1.9 million for higher salaries for sheriff's office deputies and corrections officers, and $600,000 in general wage increases for other employees.
It includes an additional $490,000 for the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center. Spending for the senior center was previously split between the county and the city of Dalton. But as part of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) agreement earlier this year, county officials agreed to take full control of the senior center.
The fire department is funded from a special tax district that includes all of the county except the city of Dalton and is not part of the general operating budget. Jensen said the fire department will receive about $852,000 more in 2023 to fund higher pay for firefighters, including increases for starting positions.
"There is more work to do in the future, but this investment in our people is a strong start and one of the most significant increases since the county switched from volunteer firefighters," he said.
