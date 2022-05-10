The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 Monday to approve an intergovernmental agreement with Whitfield County Schools to again provide sheriff’s deputies as school resource officers (SROs).
Commissioner Greg Jones was absent, and board Chairman Jevin Jensen generally votes only if there is a tie.
The agreement calls for eight SROs and one school detective/school safety specialist, which is a new position. It also calls for the sheriff’s office to provide up to three Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officers. Jensen said there is no charge for those officers.
“There is no specific dollar amount in the new agreement,” said Jensen. “This is the same practice as the prior agreement to pay the actual salaries of eight deputies plus 35% for their benefits as reimbursement. Deputies’ salaries vary based on experience and certifications, so fixed dollar amounts are difficult to put in the agreement. There is no add-on percentage other than benefits, so the goal is just to break even on the SROs.”
In 2021, the amount received from Whitfield County Schools for SROs was $344,181.
The commissioners also voted 3-0 to approve a $56,350 contract with Atlas Technical Consultants of Austin, Texas, for design for improvements at the intersection of Houston Valley Road and Mount Vernon Road.
The plan calls to consider both a traffic light to be installed and turn lanes in all four directions or a roundabout and to determine which would improve traffic flow and safety.
The commissioners also voted 3-0 to approve a change order to Riverbend Park to create a small gravel parking lot behind the ball fields for staff parking to free up parking in the main lots, create an additional 100 parking places beside the softball fields and add a new, permanent sign off the south bypass.
Riverbend Park opened in April on 75 acres at 1999 Riverbend Road off the south bypass near Southeast Whitfield High School. Its construction was funded with about $13 million from the county’s share of the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by voters in 2020.
The change order is not to exceed $64,000 and will come from SPLOST funds allocated for the park but not spent.
The park has a FIFA-size soccer field with permanent seating for 1,500. FIFA is the international governing body for soccer. There’s a walking track around the field.
The field will also have portable seating for another 500-600 that can be moved to the park’s other fields if needed.
The park also has a 30,000-square-foot community center with two gyms, two community meeting rooms, team dressing rooms, staff offices, a walking track around the top of the gyms and a covered pavilion on the back side of the building.
