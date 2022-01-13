Whitfield County commissioners approve bonuses for deputy coroners

The members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday to use federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money to provide two $1,000 bonuses each to three deputy coroners.
“We considered them the last responders when, unfortunately, someone passed away from COVID(-19),” said Board Chairman Jevin Jensen. “They must deal with challenging situations and possible infections just like first responders do when going into victims’ homes.”
The deputy coroners received the first bonus on Dec. 31, and the county will use ARP money to reimburse itself. They will receive the second in February.
The commissioners voted in December to give firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and 911 dispatchers a $2,500 bonus in December and another $2,500 bonus in February.
“The deputy coroners are part time,” said Jensen. “This is why their bonus is smaller than full-time firefighters and sheriff’s deputies.”
Department heads, such as the fire chief, and constitutional officers, such as the coroner and the sheriff, did not receive a bonus.
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to use $62,437 of ARP money to reimburse the county for new hire bonuses it provides to employees of the fire department, 911 Center and sheriff's office, and $10,014 of that money for part of the new audiovisual system being installed in the county courthouse.
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to:
• Approve a $63,500 purchase of 20 to 25 sets of personal protective equipment (bunker gear) for the fire department from Nafeco of Norcross. The exact number of bunker gear sets the department will buy will be determined after it does its annual evaluation of its gear.
• Approve a one-year, $98,750 contract with KRNW to provide foreign-language translation for Whitfield County Superior Court.
• Set qualifying fees for the 2022 elections. The qualifying fee for the Board of Commissioners is $370, and the qualifying fee for the Whitfield County Board of Education is $18.
Qualifying will start Monday, March 7, at 9 a.m. in the courthouse and end Friday, March 11, at noon. Commission districts 1 and 3, currently represented respectively by Barry Robbins and John Thomas, will be on the ballot.
School board District 2, currently represented by Jamie Johnson, and District 4, currently represented by Joseph Farmer, will also be up for election, as will an at-large seat represented by Bill Worley.
• The commissioners said they aren't yet comfortable about hiring a polling firm to survey residents about how the county should spend the $20.3 million in ARP money the county is receiving and other matters.
The commissioners voted 4-0 to table a $17,200 agreement with Polco of Middleton, Wisconsin, to poll county residents on how they would like to see the county spend the ARP money. The agreement would allow the firm to poll residents on other matters if commissioners requested it.
Commissioner Robby Staten made the motion to table the item.
"I don't have enough information on it right now," he said. "I don't want to commit to polling citizens. We ask for input at every meeting from our citizens."
The commissioners have two public comment periods in each of their regular meetings. The first is near the start of the meeting, when people can ask questions or make comments on the items on the agenda. The second is at the end of the meeting, and people can talk about any matter. Those watching the live-stream of the meeting on Facebook can also ask questions.
"That was real tricky," said Commissioner Greg Jones. "I want more information on how we can use it and what we can use it for."
"We need to set some parameters about how this would be used," said Robbins.
The county received about half of the ARP money last year and will receive the rest later this year. Before the meeting, Jensen said the commissioners have gotten some feedback from citizens about how that money should be spent but would like to get more.
“When I ran for office (in 2020) I committed to getting more input and engagement from our citizens,” Jensen said. “One example back then was to do online surveys for essential topics. We did receive some feedback on the ARP funding and have not hesitated to move forward with those investments.
“The U.S. Treasury Department issued the final rules (on how ARP funds can be used) last week and we expect the final tranche in May of this year, so this will be the first use of the online survey. We expect to use it throughout 2022 on other vital topics for citizens to give us feedback.”
Jensen typically only votes if there is a tie.
