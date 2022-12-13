Whitfield County officials said “several serious crashes have occurred at the intersection” of Dawnville Beaverdale Road and Beaverdale Road.
On Monday, the county Board of Commissioners approved a project they hope will improve safety at that intersection.
The commissioners voted 4-0 to accept a $99,963.77 bid from Bartow Paving of Cartersville to realign the intersection so the roads meet at a 90-degree angle to each other. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
Currently, the roads meet in a skew that allows drivers on Danwville Beaverdale Road to make a right turn without stopping, causing a safety issue. The contract with Bartow Paving covers earthwork, drainage piping and the stone base for the new portion of the road. The Whitfield County Public Works Department will supply signs and some other items.
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to approve a $79,372 purchase of new uniforms for the fire department and a $69,008 purchase of personal protective equipment (bunker gear) for firefighters. Both purchases will be done through Sourcewell, a buyers cooperative representing more than 50,000 local governments and school systems across the country.
The commissioners voted 4-0 to table amendments to the county’s site design, construction design standards and subdivision ordinances.
Tracy Ward, an attorney focusing on real estate law and a member of the county Board of Zoning Appeals, spoke to the commissioners before the vote, asking them to table the construction design standards amendment until at least their February 2023 meeting.
He said some builders and some real estate agents had approached him recently. He requested county officials meet with builders and real estate agents to discuss the proposed changes.
“It may be that these proposals are what is needed,” he said. “It may be that there are other avenues (to achieve the results the commissioners are looking for).”
Jensen said the commissioners were seeking more input and he didn’t think the commissioners were prepared to vote on the measures.
“We don’t want to rush into this,” he said.
Commissioner John Thomas said the proposals were still in draft form and he wasn’t sure the commissioners would be ready to vote on them by their February meeting.
“There’s a lot of work to do,” he said.
The commissioners voted 4-0 to apply for assistance from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Thriving Communities Program, which helps with the planning of transportation and community revitalization activities in underserved areas. If the county’s application is accepted it will receive two years of assistance to develop a master plan to surround Roan School with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks and improve the playground.
The area is inside the city of Dalton. Jensen said after much study officials concluded it was the county’s best site to receive the assistance. The census tract the school sits in counts as historically disadvantaged in all of the indicators used to award the assistance.
