Whitfield County commissioners approve new communication system for jail

The intercom system at the Whitfield County jail is vital to its operations, said Sheriff's Office Capt. Wesley Lynch.
"We have call boxes all over the facility, literally hundreds of them," he told members of the county Board of Commissioners on Monday. "All the inmate cells have these. Most locations in the facility have them. This is how you communicate with others if you need help or for any reason. Inmates use them. Officers use them."
But the system is 18 years old.
"The system that we have in place (isn't) even manufactured anymore," Lynch said.
He warned that if there is a system failure it would not be easy to fix. He said the system has had minor failures before but nothing "large scale."
Commissioners voted 3-0 to accept a $212,350 bid from Odin Technologies of Chicago for a new communication system for the jail. Commissioner Robby Staten was absent and board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
The funds will come from the $20.3 million the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021, the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill Congress passed in March.
"We are eventually going to have to replace this system," said Lynch. "I think it makes sense to do it now with (ARP) funds."
Lynch said a new system will allow medical personnel to communicate with inmates while remaining in the medical section of the jail. They now have to go into the cells.
"If someone is seriously ill, they'll still have to go inside," he said. "But we want to keep sick people separate so as not to spread any contagion."
Jensen said county officials are also looking at using ARP funds to upgrade the heating and air conditioning system at he jail.
"We want to make it more protective and put in systems that can help filter out COVID and other diseases," he said.
