The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office will be getting 25 new vehicles.
The county Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 on Monday to approve the purchase by the sheriff's office of Dodge Durangos from Mountain View Dodge of Ringgold for $1.046 million. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie. The money to buy the vehicles will come from the four-year Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by voters in 2020.
County Administrator Robert Sivick said he is working with the sheriff's office to develop criteria to replace vehicles on a regular schedule. Jensen said the sheriff's office has "about 140 vehicles total."
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to approve a one-year, $271,820.80 service agreement with Motorola for the three towers for the county’s emergency communication system.
Last year, the commissioners approved a three-year, $817,964.53 service agreement with Motorola for the towers. But the commissioners expressed deep reservations about the cost.
The commissioners said the one-year agreement will make sure the towers continue to operate while giving the commissioners more time to explore other options. The agreement will be funded from the county's share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
When the towers were installed, they had a five-year warranty. That expired last year.
Officials from the county Emergency Management Agency and Fire Department warned that without the service agreement, if something happened to their equipment first responders would not have any communications.
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to:
• Use $1,026,944 in ARPA funds to reimburse the county for various 2022 expenditures, such as engineering services related to Prater's Mill, elections storage equipment, engineering for new air filtration systems in county buildings and other costs.
• Apply for a $250,000 planning grant from the Federal Highway Administration to fund the operations of the Greater Dalton Metropolitan Planning Organization, which does transportation work for the Dalton metropolitan area. The Dalton metro area includes Whitfield and Murray counties. That grant calls for a 20% local match, which would be funded by the two counties based on their population.
• Apply for a $1.5 million grant to be used to replace the Dawnville Road bridge. Jensen said the grant "will not fully cover the cost of replacing the bridge, but it will certainly help. The estimated total cost is $4-5 million, so we will likely apply for other infrastructure grants to help with the remainder. We believe this bridge has less than 10 years of life, so we want to be proactive and replace it in the next year or two. Unfortunately, the experts tell us it can't be repaired in place, so we will replace and upgrade it instead."
• Accept Trailblazer Lane from Whitfield County Schools for the county. Trailblazer passes by the entrance to the new North Whitfield Middle School and was built at the same time as the school. The school opened in 2021, moving from its previous location just south of the Varnell city limits to a 60-acre site next to Edwards Park. The project cost $26 million, which was funded from a five-year Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) that voters approved in March 2017.
