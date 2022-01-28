Each day, thousands of people drive into Whitfield County from nearby counties in Georgia and Tennessee.
"They come here to work," said county Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen on Thursday. "They come here because of the quantity and quality of jobs we have here. But we have a problem. At five o'clock, all those people go back home. They don't stay here, and they don't stay because we don't have the quantity and quality of homes. We don't have any homes for sale. We want to start changing that tonight."
The county commissioners voted 3-0 Thursday at a called meeting at the Edwards Park Community Center to approve $900,000 to extend sewer north on Cleveland Highway about three miles to the Strain Road area just south of Cohutta to Camden Farms, a planned subdivision. Jensen said the project if it goes ahead will be funded from the $20.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding the county is receiving. Commissioners Greg Jones and Robby Staten were absent.
At 400 acres and with plans for more than 1,000 houses, Camden Farms will be the largest subdivision built in Whitfield County so far in this century and one of the largest in its history, according to Jensen. The sewer expansion is contingent on Camden Farms moving forward.
Yulian Paramo, a commercial specialist at Dalton's Keller Williams Realty, which is spearheading the project, said ground should be broken toward the end of the year.
"We will start immediately after we do due diligence on the property," Paramo said. "We need to do topography. We need to do soil tests. We have walked this property and know what it looks like, but we need to do further research before moving forward."
Paramo said if the company does the construction itself, which it plans to do, it will build about 100 houses a year, but if it brings on board other contractors that number could increase.
"We plan to develop this property into mid-range homes, about $250,000 to $300,000 on average," he said. "The exact number of homes will depend on the topography. Right now, we are looking at about 1,100 homes."
He said the plan calls for ponds and greenspace on the property. There will be a small commercial strip along Cleveland Highway.
"We want to have a neighborhood grocery store that can serve the residents," he said. "It won't be a Walmart or anything like that, just a small grocery store."
Commissioner John Thomas, who is co-owner of Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty in Dalton, said Camden Farms, along with other subdivisions currently under development in Whitfield County, will have a huge ripple effect on the local housing market.
He noted there are currently only 93 single-family houses on the market in Whitfield County, which has a population of 103,000.
"I'll get a call for a certain price range, say $300,000 to $350,000, I'll put someone in my car and have only two houses to show," he said. "Then, when you do an offer, you call the other agent and they say they already have eight or 10 offers on the house. That's driving the prices up."
He said that makes it difficult for young couples starting families to move to a larger home and for older people looking to downsize to move to a smaller home.
"If people in a $150,000 house want to move up to a $300,000 house, No. 1, there's hardly any out there so they are stuck," he said. "No. 2, the people in the $100,000 house who want to move up to a $150,000 house are stuck because the people in those homes can't move out. It's a vicious cycle. And it has driven the price of a starter-level home up to $140,000 to $160,000, where seven or eight years ago it was $75,000 to $80,000."
Some of the other subdivisions under development in Whitfield County include Patterson Farms in Varnell, which plans units, and The Villages at Coahulla Creek, just east of Dalton, which plans 102 houses.
Commissioner Barry Robbins said these developments reflect the pent-up demand for housing in Whitfield County.
"I think developers are seeing there's a market for housing in a number of different price ranges," he said.
In 2018, Believe Greater Dalton commissioned a housing study that found the housing stock in Whitfield County was aging. Just 18% of the county's housing stock at that time was built in the 21st century. Statewide, the average was 31%.
Believe Greater Dalton is an organization sponsored by the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce that is working on strategies to improve the community.
Carl Campbell, executive director of the Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority, said he believes there are many people who want to live in Whitfield County but don't because they haven't been able to find the housing they want.
"This is a great community to live in," he said. "We've got great schools. We've got big city amenities but still have a small-town feel."
