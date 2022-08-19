Members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners presented a tentative plan to cut the county's maintenance and operations property tax rate by 1.1 mills to 6.212 mills, or about 15% from the 2021 rate, on Thursday.
The commissioners held the first of three planned public hearings on the 2022 property tax rate. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. The county taxes on 40% of assessed value.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the proposed tax cut is larger than the .933 mills that would be required to roll back revenue gains from the increase in the tax digest this year.
Whitfield County officials said the assessed value of residential properties rose an average of 22% this year. Commercial and industrial assessments rose an average of 15%. Assessments are set by the county Board of Assessors. Members of that board are appointed by the Board of Commissioners. But the assessors are independent of the county and have to follow rules and regulations set by the state.
In his presentation, Jensen said currently property owners in Whitfield County outside the city of Dalton pay a total tax rate of 10.75 mills. That includes the tax rates in three special tax districts that fund the Whitfield County Fire Department and services provided jointly with the city of Dalton. The proposed tax cut would bring that rate down to 9.65 mills.
By comparison, the tax rate in Bartow County is 8.56 mills; Catoosa County, 7.348 mills; Dade County, 8 mills; Gordon County, 9.515 mills; Murray County, 9.103 mills; and Walker County, 7.2 mills. Those are the rates those counties set in 2021 and not their 2022 rates, which haven't been set.
Darrel Long asked if the commissioners plan to cut the tax rates in the special tax districts.
Jensen said that is still a possibility. He noted that one of the three tax districts, the one that funds the county's portion of the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center and the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, will be abolished under the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) agreement that the county and the cities of Dalton, Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell recently reached. The current tax rate in that district is 0.397 mill.
"It's a done deal," Jensen said. "I don't know about the timing. We've still got some of the legal paperwork to finish. It will for sure go away in time for next year's tax bill. I hope it will go away this year."
Emma Burgess said in 2021 the assessment on her home went up 6% and this year it increased 29.6%.
"I don't believe (the proposed tax cut) is going to reduce my property tax very much," she said.
County officials have noted that even if the county rolls the tax rate back 100% or more, property owners whose assessments rose more than average will see a tax increase, and since residential property assessments rose, on average, more than commercial and industrial, residential property owners are more likely to see an increase.
The commissioners and state Rep Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, have said they are working on a proposal that would automatically adjust each homeowner’s homestead exemption each year to offset the impact of reassessment.
The plan must be approved by the state legislature, which won’t meet again until January, so it would not affect this year’s property taxes but could take effect before next year’s assessments are done.
Carpenter said about 20 Georgia counties have such a system where homestead exemptions automatically adjust to changes in assessments, so he is confident the legislature will approve the law.
The public hearing can be viewed on the county's Facebook page. The commissioners are scheduled to hold two more public hearings on the 2022 property tax rate on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m., and Friday, Aug. 26, at noon, when the commissioners are expected to adopt the tax rate. Both hearings will be in the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.