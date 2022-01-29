Friends, family and former Whitfield County commissioners packed the conference room at the Edwards Park Community Center on Thursday to witness the room being dedicated to former commissioner Harold Brooker by the current commissioners.
"Commissioner Brooker served six terms, 24 years on the board," said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "We've disagreed on some issues, but one thing we all can agree on is his love for Whitfield County."
Brooker, a farmer and businessman, represented District 2 on the board from 2009 to 2020. He previously served a total of 12 years on the board in the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s.
"I'm honored by this," said Brooker. "It was 24 years, a lot of hard work."
Brooker was on the board when Edwards Park was developed and played a key role in the expansion of the county's recreation facilities while on the board.
