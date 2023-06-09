The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote Monday to accept state grants that will fund major rehabs of two of the county's most used recreational facilities.
The commissioners meet at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse meeting room at 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The county has been awarded $1.909 million for the Prater's Mill Historic Site in Varnell. That will fund parking, restrooms and a walking track. The county will use $100,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds as a match.
The county was awarded $878,994 to fund repairs to the tennis courts at Edwards Park, also in Varnell, which have failing foundations. In addition, two of the tennis courts will be striped so they can be used for both tennis and pickleball.
Pickleball, which is sort of a cross between badminton and tennis, is considered the fastest growing recreational sport in the United States. The game played with a Wiffle-like ball, paddles and net reportedly has about 36.5 million players, according to a report by the Association of Pickleball Professionals. Both the city of Dalton and Whitfield County have been adding pickleball courts to their recreational facilities.
The commissioners are also scheduled to vote to:
• Accept a $150,000 state ARPA grant from the Judicial Council of Georgia for the Conasauga Judicial Circuit (Whitfield and Murray counties) to improve the audio/visual system at the Murray County Courthouse. Murray County will be responsible for all expenditures. Whitfield County will act as the fiscal agent.
• Accept an $82,900 agreement with Revize of Troy, Michigan, to redesign the county website.
• Designate a section of Beaverdale Road Northeast from Cleveland Highway to 735 Beaverdale Road N.E. as the Reverend Clayton Brown Memorial Road. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, Brown became pastor of Cedar Valley Cathedral of Praise in 1965 and during the next 50 years the church grew from 25 members to more than 1,200 and completed three building projects.
