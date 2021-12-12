Whitfield County commissioners expected to vote on new district lines Tuesday

Whitfield County residents will have an opportunity to view and ask questions about proposed new districts for members of the Board of Commissioners when the commissioners meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Stage 123, 123 W. Gordon St. in Dalton.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote to approve the new district lines and send them to the state legislature for final approval.
A map of the proposed districts has been posted at the county website, www.whitfieldcountyga.com.
"I've been given a copy of the map," said Commissioner Barry Robbins. "I want to examine it a little more closely, see more details of the boundaries. I want to make sure that the districts are pretty equal in population. But I am comfortable with what I have seen. It looks good, and I don't see any reason why they wouldn't hold up under a closer examination."
Robbins represents District 1 on the Board of Commissioners.
Every 10 years, after receiving the results of the national census, local governments must redraw the lines of city council and county commission districts to keep the population in each as equal as possible.
Even though Whitfield County officially grew by only 265 people, to 102,864 in 2020 from 102,599 in 2010, it must still redraw its commission district lines.
Commissioner Greg Jones, who represents District 4, said he is pleased with the new districts. He said he likes the fact that the new district lines are smoother, not as irregular as the current lines.
"I think it makes it easier for someone to look at the map and tell what district they live in," he said.
Board Chairman Jevin Jensen said no board members will have to move to remain inside their new district lines.
Commissioners will continue to represent their current district boundaries through the end of 2022. But the 2022 general primary and general election will be run in the new districts.
Jensen said the new districts will have to be approved by the state legislature. The districts need to be in place in time for qualifying for the May 24, 2022, general primary so candidates can make sure they live in the district before they qualify.
Qualifying will start Monday, March 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. in the Whitfield County Courthouse and end Friday, March 11, 2022, at noon. Commission districts 1 and 3, currently represented respectively by Robbins and John Thomas, will be on the ballot.
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said the City Council doesn't have to move as quickly in drawing the city's new district lines.
"That process is probably not going to be playing out quickly," he said. "At this point, the city has still not received the official data dump from the U.S. Census Bureau with our new official population figures, distributions, etc. Once we have that information, the Northwest Georgia Regional Planning Commission will be working with the city to redraw the lines."
"There’s no real rush since we don’t have a municipal election in 2022 anyway, so there’s no real deadline in the coming year," Frazier said. "As soon as they have the census information, they’ll start working on it."
Frazier said the city will have to have its new district boundaries approved by the state legislature before the 2023 municipal elections.
