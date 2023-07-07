The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse meeting room at 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The commissioners are set to vote on a $1.858 million contract with Tri State Roofing Contractors of Chattanooga for a new roof for the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and detention center. The contract calls for the work to be completed by Dec. 15.
The commissioners are also set to vote on:
• A request from Bryan Spence to rezone from general commercial to rural residential 0.42 acres on Hill Road in Resaca. Ethan Calhoun, a planner for the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission who handles zoning staff work for the county, said the rezoning would allow Spence to build single-family houses or duplexes on the site. Spence said he plans to build two houses and subdivide the property.
• A request from Michael Hill to rezone from general agricultural to heavy manufacturing 28.5 acres at 220 Cross Plains Blvd. in Dalton. Calhoun said plans call for a trucking terminal. Hill said he already has a building near the property and the building he plans to put on the site is similar to the one he already has. He said his company does no manufacturing, just logistics.
• A request by Hunter and Hannah Painter to rezone from rural residential to general agricultural 16 acres at 1656 Trickum Road in Rocky Face. Hannah Painter said they want to farm the property and possibly build a house there.
• A request by Joshua and Jessica Atchley to rezone from heavy manufacturing to general agricultural 6.96 acres at 4690 South Dixie Highway in Resaca. The two want to build a meat processing plant there and the rezoning would be conditional on the commissioners also approving a special use permit for that facility.
The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission in June unanimously recommended approval of all four rezoning requests.
