Whitfield County commissioners expected to vote on opioid lawsuit settlement Tuesday

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Stage 123, 123 W. Gordon St. in Dalton. Commissioners are slated to vote on approving the settlement of a class action lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, a leading manufacturer of opioid painkillers, which is accused of ignoring signs that such drugs were being improperly used.
"This is coming through the state attorney general's office," said board Chairman Jevin Jensen. "We signed up to be part of this. Now, we have to sign off on it to get our share. We don't know the exact numbers yet, but our best estimate is (the county will receive) $2 million."
Jensen said there are "no plans for the opioid settlement yet as we believe it could be several months before funds arrive, and we will look at rules from the (attorney general) in the meantime to find a good fit for Whitfield County."
Jensen said the county is also part of class action lawsuits against other opioid manufacturers and distributors that are still pending.
The commissioners are also expected vote on whether to spend $2.9 million of the $20.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funding the county will receive. Some $1.5 million would be used to reimburse the county for the salaries of detention officers at the Whitfield County jail from March 2021 to December 2021. ARP money can be used to cover the salaries of first responders and public safety personnel. Another $332,000 would be used to cover the costs of the behavioral health coordinator's office at the jail. And $100,000 would be used to reimburse the county for COVID-19-related sick leave.
Commissioners are also expected to vote on whether to apply for a sewer infrastructure grant from Georgia's State Fiscal Recovery Grant Fund to extend sewer along Cleveland Highway, Carbondale Road, Command Drive, Connector 3, Crider Road and Tibbs Bridge Road to Riverbend Road. This will be in addition to the sewer expansion that is being funded by the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST): $4.9 million for sewer expansion to the Carbondale interchange, the Connector 3 interchange and north along Cleveland Highway to about Frontier Trail to encourage economic development in those areas.
The total cost of the new sewer projects is estimated to be $15.422 million, of which $7.005 million would be covered by the grant. Of the remainder, $7.005 million would come from the county's ARP funds, $1.401 million would be in-kind services from Dalton Utilities and the rest would be in-kind administrative services by the county.
Commissioners are expected to vote on whether to accept a $215,000 bid from Bartow Paving of Cartersville for a new parking lot at the tax commissioner's headquarters at 1013 Riverburch Parkway for employee and overflow parking.
The building currently has 35 parking places but the office has 23 employees. Jensen said through the Dec. 20 deadline for property taxes employees will be asked to park off-site and the county will provide a shuttle service to take them to the office to free up parking spaces for customers.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners are scheduled to hold the second reading of the 2022 budget and vote on it. The proposed budget calls for $48.1 million in 2022 spending, down from $50.8 million that was budgeted for 2021. That’s a 5.35% cut. But the reduction from actual 2021 spending will likely be less than that since the commissioners asked departments to try to cut their spending by 2% from the budget earlier this year.
The proposed budget includes a 6% increase in payroll for department heads to provide performance pay increases. That shows up as a $500,000 increase in the human resources (HR) department budget.
The proposed budget does not call for any property tax increase next year, and some commissioners said they hope to cut taxes next year.
Commissioners this year cut the maintenance and operations property tax rate to 7.31 mills from 8.31 mills, saving county property taxpayers $2.7 million.
