Whitfield County commissioners explain zoning proposal

Charles Oliver/Daily Citizen-News

A crew worked on the gym at Riverbend Park on Tuesday. On Monday, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of lights and bleachers for one of the soccer fields at the park. The park, which is being built off the south bypass near Southeast Whitfield High School with funds from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), is expected to open before the end of the year.