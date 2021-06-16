Whitfield County commissioners explain zoning proposal

Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said based on feedback he is getting on zoning changes being considered, some residents are concerned the changes will affect subdivisions.
Residents of Whitfield County properties zoned rural residential (R5) would be able to keep rabbits and chickens (but no roosters), and workers would be able to store their tools and work vehicles in their garages at home, under the changes being considered.
"R5 is a very specific type of zoning," Jensen said. "If you live in a subdivision — such as in Varnell Highland Forest, or if you live on the Westside, all those new subdivisions off of Mill Creek — those are all subdivided and are typically R1 or R2. Those are not part of this R5."
Jensen said commissioners want to give owners of those R5 properties more freedom so long as they don't infringe on their neighbors. He said some of the changes would bring county zoning in alignment with the city of Dalton, which allows people to own animals under 10 pounds.
"There is also some confusion about vehicles, what kind of commercial vehicles are allowed and what aren't," he said. "We are just making that more clear. We aren't expanding it. You still can't have bulldozers and trackhoes and semis and trailers and things like that on an R5 property. But you can have an F-250 or a Dodge 3500 truck, for example."
The current plan is to present the proposal to the Dalton-Whitfield County Planning Commission for feedback when the planning commission meets on Monday, June 28. The planning commission won't vote on the proposal then but at its July meeting. If the planning commission approves the changes, they will go to the commissioners for final approval at their August meeting.
The county commissioners voted 4-0 on Monday to:
• Approve a $200,000 payment to the city of Dalton for street resurfacing. Under the service delivery agreement between the governments the county must provide $200,000 in street resurfacing for the city each year or pay them that much money.
• Approve a $160,000 contract with Carter Watkins Associates of Monroe to design an expansion and renovation of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. The project will be funded by $1.2 million from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), which will unlock another $2 million in funding from the state. The library will use that money to, among other things, add 1,500 square feet and renovate another 1,500 square feet of the 33,648-square-foot building.
• Approve the $246,000 purchase of lights for one of the soccer fields at Riverbend Park from Musco Lighting of Oskaloosa, Iowa.
• Approve the $169,091 purchase of bleachers for one of the soccer fields at Riverbend Park from Outdoor Aluminum of Geneva, Alabama.
Riverbend Park is under construction off the south bypass near Southeast Whitfield High School and is being funded by the 2020 SPLOST.
• Approve the $32,533 purchase of a 2021 Ford Explorer for the county engineering department.
